By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Shell-funded impact investment company All On has signed a $2m investment with Infibranches Technologies Limited to help bridge the energy distribution gap in underserved rural and peri-urban areas of Nigeria.

Speaking on the investment deal, Infibranches CEO, Olusola Owoyemi, said he is enthusiastic about the potential of this deal to fill the gap by connecting consumers and service providers seamlessly, illustrating the interconnected nature of financial inclusion and poverty reduction.

“Through this investment, the company plans to speed up customer acquisition in its current markets. This will also improve existing products like Omnibranches, which has served over a million customers, and introduce new products and services to address energy distribution issues”, he noted.

“Öur company is currently the only company in the fintech space that has built a secure platform that serves as a single point of integration for payments and other financial services for service providers in the Nigerian renewable energy sector. The platform also supports agent banking businesses, enabling them to provide services such as cash payments and withdrawals, money transfers, utility, and telco payments to name a few.

The Nigerian Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme, a not-for-profit initiative backed by UK charity Shell Foundation, USAID, and UK aid, has supported Infibranches to develop a single payment integration solution for the Nigerian SHS sector that helps facilitate payment collection through a network of agents across Nigeria, including banks and mobile money agents across the payment value chain.

Also, Shell Foundation CEO, Sam Parker said, “The initiative’s work with Infibranches has shown how important it is to continue addressing market barriers, enabling enterprises to more quickly expand their life-changing energy solutions to households and SMEs across Nigeria.”

In his contribution, Dr Wiebe Boer, CEO, All On said, “We are particularly thrilled about this deal because it’s an innovative business model that solves the payments and collections problems that Solar Home System distributors and mini-grid developers face across Nigeria. This partnership merges fintech and renewable in a way we haven’t seen in Nigeria before and will enable tens of thousands of new electricity connections.”