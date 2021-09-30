.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Chairman of the Delta State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Hon Victor Ebonka, has expressed joy at what he described as the stellar outing of the state contingents to Nigeria at the 60 ALGON Exhibition and Lecture going on in Abuja.

According to Ebonka who is also the National Legal Adviser of ALGON, the event tagged; “Nigeria’s Third Tier of Governance As The Stimulant For Cohesion, Unity, Economic Growth and Development”, is featuring an exhibition of agricultural produce, cultural heritage and other endowments of participants in the fair.

He explained that the event was being done by ALGON in partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, adding that after the opening ceremonies, all the 25 local governments from Delta State mounted their exhibition, which featured mainly agricultural produce from their areas and elements of their other primary cultural occupations.

On the performance of the contingents from the state, Ebonka, who is jointly leading the state team with Hon. Kelly Penawou, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Local Government Affairs, said he was excited at the excellent outing of participants from the state.

Saying he was delighted that the state had dominated all others in terms of overall performance, the Delta State ALGON leader, said; “the Delta outsmarted all others in terms of product exhibition, cultural heritage and all other endowments”.

Ebonka commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for laying the excellent foundation for agricultural and cultural development in the state, adding that it enabled the state to shine at the fair.

He also said that the approval of the governor enabled the state to actively participate in the historic exhibition and fair.

Ebonka who spoke further, thanked Hon. Penawou for actively supporting the Local Government chairmen in the State to fully take part in the event, which according to him, is attracting active participation from all over the country.