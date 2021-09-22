Nto Edino – Ekwerazu

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State will on Wednesday commission the second phase of the Nto Edino – Ekwerazu Road project as part of activities to mark the 34th anniversary of the State’s creation.

The 6.4km road linking Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom State with Ekwerazu in Abia State was handled by Seyang Limited, an indigenous contracting firm.

The project included severe erosion protection, Seasonal Swamp Area Reclamation, and Replacement of two Collapsed bridges.

The twin bridges are knitted into a 300m span and its aesthetic scenery presents an exhilarating appeal to tourists.

Over two Kilometers of this road cut into Abia state and residents attest that it has helped curb the menace of armed robbery and other criminal activities, as well as opened the hitherto forgotten communities, to commercial activities.