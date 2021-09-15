Governor Udom Emmanuel and newly inaugurated committee members

Governor Udom Emmanuel has set targets for the newly inaugurated Akwa Ibom State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee (GBVMC) as well as the Road Safety Advisory Council (RSAC) for the state.

Performing the inaugurations Wednesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel stressed that the establishment of the Gender-Based Violence Committee became necessary to proffer a synchronized approach to addressing all forms of violence against persons and reinforce the already operational Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law in the state.

“We are trying to do this across the Federation, to work towards the total elimination of social and cultural practices that enable gender-based violence”, the governor said, adding that the Committee will also make recommendations for the State’s line of actions against gender-based violence.

He said the committee is to also stimulate actions to improve the welfare of victims and restore sanity, especially concerning rape and domestic violence across genders.

“I emphasize, any man caught in the act of rape or reported, the law will take its course and we will fast track the law to take its course. We won’t agree to all those indefinite adjournments,” he stressed.

Governor Emmanuel said the Road Safety Advisory Council was born out of concerns raised in the National Economic Council over losses occasioned by carelessness and disorderliness in road usage across the nation and was being instituted in all states of the federation.

Highlighting the terms of reference, the governor said the Council is obligated to, among several other responsibilities, set state road safety strategy targets in line with the federal road safety standards, draw up safety strategy targets for the state and ensure coordination between state and local government areas in achieving road safety targets, drive implementation of federal road safety strategies, evaluation of outcomes of national road safety targets.

The Akwa Ibom First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, interacting with government house correspondents, thanked God and the governor for bringing the long craved institutionalization of structure for enforcement of gender-based violence prohibition to fusion.

Mrs. Emmanuel said the establishment of the committee was a major milestone in the fight against gender-based violence and assured that the establishment of the committee will yield fruit as her committee was action-poised to fight the menace and bring it to an end in the state.

The GBVMC has the state First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Emmanuel, as Chairperson, Mrs. Emem Ette of the Ministry of Justice as Secretary, with the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, State Director of Information, Mr. James Edet, Police desk officer in charge of Gender-based matters, Supol Nseobong Umoh and nine others drawn from various relevant government agencies and Civil Society Organisations, as members.

Members of the newly inaugurated State Road Safety Management Committee include Mr Moses Ekpo, State Deputy Governor as Chairman,

Commissioner of Transport – Member, Commissioner of Works – Member

Commissioner of Health – Member, Commissioner of Justice – Member, Commissioner of Education – Member, Commissioner of Finance – Member, Commissioner of Environment – Member, State Planning Commission – Member, State Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) – Member, with the FRSC Sector Commander serving as Secretary.