.. expresses commitment to sustain cleanest state status

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency AKSEPWMA, has prosecuted a total of one thousand four hundred and twenty-seven,1427,cases of environmental defaulters in the past three years.

The board Chairman of AKSEPWMA

Prince Akpan Ikim who made the disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the agency, expressed his administration’s commitment to address all sundry challenges of environmental cleanliness and to sustain the status of the state as the cleanest in the country.

Ikim attributed the state’s cleanest status in the country to the efforts, innovative models and initiatives factored in the waste management and environmental protection since 2018 that governor Udom Emmanuel reconstituted AKSEPWMA Board.

He added that the agency flagged of “the Greater Akwa Ibom Clean-up Campaign” in October 2020 to significantly complement government’s unflinching effort towards the regeneration of the environment and raise awareness on the proper disposal of waste and sundry environmental related matters.

He stressed, “The campaign hinted more on the prohibition of littering the streets, indiscriminate disposal of waste in gutters by residents, defecating in unauthorized flanks, trading at unauthorized areas as well as sensitisation on residents engagement in personal hygiene and general cleanliness”

“It was also billed to accentuate the role of citizens as key players in the business of environmental cleanliness and management. Residents needed to know that the job of protecting the environment and keeping it clean is not just the governments but everyone’s.

“The agency has sustained the tempo of performance and intensified efforts on public awareness of it’s activities, public awareness/ sensitisation leads at 51percent from 2percent; street cleaning/vegetation control moved to 53percent from percent, and desilting of gutters at 58percent.

“The prosecution of environmental defaulters stood at 1427 cases. Intervention on emergency case, on waste clearance stood at 68percent from 7percent, staff morale heightened to 63percent from 5percent. And as an agency we are duty-bound to enlighten, educate before enforcing”

The AKSEPWMA Board Chairman stressed that on assumption of office in 2018 his administration’s first port of call was to create a new road map to stand and hiring equipment to work, given the inherited blind blueprint and the dearth of working tools respectively.

He noted that the agency flagged off programs that were in sync with global best practices in September 2018 and in December of same year, Akwa Ibom emerged the cleanest State in the country.

“By 2019, the agency had not only increased her public image from 5percent to 45percent, but again emerged the cleanest State in Nigeria. The performance index of the agency, according to study carried out by Telsrad Projects revealed a 85 percent performance input by the present day AKSEPWMA as compared to the preceding times before Governor Udom Emmanuel.

” Before we assumed office in 2018, the image of the Agency or public perception stood at a fledgling, 5percent. This meant that people hardly could know that an agency as such existed; let alone her ideals and programs.

“Before we took over, the agency met a monthly Environmental Sanitation exercise participation by the citizenry at 10 percent.

That clearly meant it was as good as nothing. Staff welfare was 5percent, Revenue generation was 2 percent.

“Also stake-holders participation was about 7percent, street cleaning and vegetation control was about 5percent, dump site management was handed over at 12percent, refuse littered the streets with scanty attention to it; Street trading and hawking had uncontrollably skyrocketed.

“Sanitation court for the enforcement was not working, and waste generation statistics was not available. It was a blind field of work”

Ikim who thanked God for his administration’s achievements so far, appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for giving them the opportunity and necessary support to serve the state.

He listed projects and initiatives for the coming year to include the institution of Special sanitation corps, Market sanitation corps; Clean-up club in schools, Community sanitation corps and AKSEPWMA enforcement unit.

He used the opportunity to unveil the first ever corporate logo of the Agency and also inspected the ten(10) waste disposal trucks donated recently by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the agency as a reward for state to have emerged the cleanest in the country in 2018, 2019 and 2020.