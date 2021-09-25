.

…Gov Emmanuel’s policies visionary, futuristic – Ex Govs Duke, Suswam

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday flagged off Dakkada Luxury Estate and inaugurated a 21 storey smart intelligence building in Akwa Ibom State as part of activities marking the 34th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State.

Prof Osinbajo while speaking at the Dakkada Luxury Estate along the Airport Road, Uyo where he performed the official flag off of the proposed low income housing project in Akwa Ibom as part of activities to mark the state’s 34th Anniversary and Nigeria’s 61 Independence anniversary celebrations thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for a warm reception accorded him and conveyed message of felicitations from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to Akwa Ibom State at 34, adding that it has always been a pleasure to be in Akwa Ibom State.

Recalling his former visit to the state where he inaugurated, among others, the flour mill, syringe factory, metering factory, the Vice President expressed delight with the satisfaction of value of projects undertaken by Governor Emmanuel’s administration, describing the Dakkada Towers and the Luxury Estate as milestones, the Vice President said he was proud of the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the last six years of his stewardship, noting that his infrastructure drive was in sync with that of the Federal Government.

“…Governor Udom Emmanuel thank you for your hospitality and your kindness always, thank you for a kind gift of a choice place here, I bring you the warm greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari, who sends his personal felicitations and congratulations on the 34th anniversary of this great state. It is always a delight to visit Akwa Ibom State, every time one is here there is a milestone achievement and again today there is a milestone moment in the state history, the peace, tranquillity and hospitality which the state is known for is the envy of many states. It is remarkable what Akwa Ibom has been able to achieve in this period. Today we are here to flag-off the construction of Dakkada Luxury Estate and later on the Dakkada Tower as part of activities to mark 34th anniversary of the states’’.

The Vice President noted that the Federal Government, through its Economic Sustainability Plan, has already initiated a mass social Housing programme to build three hundred thousand housing units across the country, and 24 states, including Akwa Ibom, have keyed into it by allocating land for the housing units.

While commending Governor Udom Emmanuel on his numerous achievements in the state which he noted are in sync with the programmes of the federal government, he announced efforts of the federal government in providing infrastructure across the country which Akwa Ibom State has not been left out. He said that the Federal Executive Council last month approved the Lagos-Calabar Rail project which will pass through Uyo, and also FEC last year approved a full business case for Ibom Deep Seaport.

In his words, “Your focus on infrastructural development is significantly in sync with what the Federal Government plan to achieve and what it has been doing, as you are aware the President has prioritized the development of infrastructure, roads, rail, power and broadband connectivity and despite the severe economic headwinds that we have experienced in the past 6 years, we have invested more than any other federal administration in infrastructure. As at last year, we had expended over 8.9 trillion on capital, just last month the Federal Executive Council approved the Lagos-Calabar Rail project’’.

Osinbajo while inaugurating the 21 storeys Dakkada Towers commended Governor Emmanuel’s ingenuity of unlocking the economy with economically viable projects, saying that the International Oil Companies and other organizations will not have any reason not to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Akwa Ibom State, having provided world-class accommodation as well as deliver multiplier benefits of creating jobs.

He urged oil and gas industries operating within the state to relocate their corporate headquarters to Akwa Ibom State, having completed one of the smartest Intelligence buildings in the state complete with architectural beauty with the latest technology developed for smart efficiency.

The Vice President described the Dakkada Towers as a catalyst for development in the private sector affirming that the investment in the smart building is already yielding returns as it will boost the revenue of the state, noting that the vision of the smart building remains the government’s effort to create an enabling environment for investment to thrive.

Speaking earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel while addressing the Akwa Ibom people during the flag-off ceremony of the estate said the idea of the Dakkada Luxury Estate, became necessary to address the high demand of foreign investors into the state.

The governor noted that the luxury estate is designed with standard convenience of provision of water, constant electricity supply with a backup turbine to generate 15mega watts of gas turbine which will restore electricity once there is an interruption.

‘’…as part of our 34th state anniversary, we had to flag-off this Luxury Estate the reason being that we have an influx of foreigners people who are not indigenes of this state and many of them are looking for an accommodation we have to create a new estate that will be friendly to all and this is the dream we are back realizing right now. Every single thing that a luxury estate should have is here”.

Also, the Governor during the inauguration of the 21 storeys Dakkada Towers, expressed appreciation to God for the successful completion of the project and thanked the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for accepting to inaugurate the smart building.

He appealed to the federal government through the vice president to make a pronouncement that will see to the relocation of the oil multinational companies’ corporate headquarters to Akwa Ibom State, stated that his administration is poised to spearhead innovations that will reposition the state among the comity of nations in the world.

Hear him, “Today we are presenting to Akwa Ibom people all over the world the smartest building, most intelligent and modern building Nigeria can boast of today. Handly can you find any IOC building but they can lease a building, and when we go to ask them when they are relocating to Akwa Ibom they were complaining that we don’t have office accommodation for them, that excuse ends today. It will take just one statement from the Vice President on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for Total, ELF, EXXON MOBIL, UNIVERSAL ENERGY, and CONOIL to come down here”.

Governor Emmanuel further maintained that before the expiration of his administration, the state will experience robust economic projects completed across the state, and thanked Akwa Ibom people for believing in him, assuring that he will not let the people down.

In his goodwill message, a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke lauded Governor Emmanuel for fulfilling his vision of taking the state to greater heights, through his various developmental achievements.

“We are here to share in the vision of a man who has taken the state forward, who won’t leave his people as he met them”, Duke said.

Also Speaking former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam thanked the Vice President whom he described as a gentleman for honouring the invitation irrespective of party lines.

He also commended Governor Emmanuel’s peaceful disposition which has brought about security in the state and for various development projects he has brought.

“You can hardly hear of security problems in Akwa Ibom State, as a former Governor, I know what it means to create such ambience,” he further said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, stated that the luxury estate which will be constructed as a low-density residential layout will provide a serene environment and will offer world-class amenities to people.

Pastor Eno said the proposed Dakkada Luxury Estate which comprises a four-block estate sits on 171 hectares of land comprising 557 plots. Other features of the estate he noted include internet broadband services, full security and safety, central sewage, smart city surveillance, shopping malls and city centres.

Also the Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, in welcome remarks at the inauguration of the Dakkada Towers, recalled that in 2017 the federal Government directed all International Oil Companies to site their administrative headquarters within their operations, noting that the directive has been in sync with the struggle of Akwa Ibom people to see to their relocation.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner said the ultra-modern tower situated at 48,200 square meters 4.82 hectares, is an ICT compliance intelligence structure with 24 hours power supply that is 104 meters high and 21 floors of rentable offices surrounded by podium housing restaurants, banks and a car park which can accommodate 400 cars.

Vanguard News Nigeria