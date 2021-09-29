As over 320 applications received for presidential pardon

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday, cautioned Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, PACPM, on realizing unrepentant criminals back to society.

Akume stated this at the reconvening of the PACPM in Abuja, as contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry, Osagie Julie, while re-emphasizing on the main objective and assignment of the committee.

According to him the committee is to interview, select and determine convicts and ex-convicts who are qualified to be granted pardon for onward recommendation to the National Council of State headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that any mistakes on part of the committee will cause harm to the society, hence should be meticulous and impartial for the interest of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled the committee was inaugurated on June 19, 2019, whose Chairman is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), while other members include Ambassador Anthonia A. Ekpa, (PhD) Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mrs. Ayoola-Daniels L; Usendiah Joseph E: Shehu Gwarzo: Barr. U. Albert Uko; Prof. Auwal H. Yadudu; Lady Debbie N. Obodoukwu; Mrs. Lucy Ajayi; Joshua T. Abu; Dr.B.A. Ogunbombi; and Mrs. Yetunde Haastrup as members, while Mrs. Jimqua Angela Ibiwori a Director in the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs serves as Secretary of the Committee.

He said: “Mr. President will be relying on you as a Committee to do what is required of him constitutionally, to grant pardon to deserving inmates, convicts and Ex-convicts with the aim of decongesting the Correctional Centers nationwide.”

According to the statement the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami SAN who serves as the Chairman of the Committee noted that it has become expedient for the PACPM to reconvene as the Committee Secretariat has received over 320 applications or requests for the grant of Presidential pardon and clemency on behalf of some convicts in Custodial Centers across the nation.

Justice Malaml while formally reconvening the Committee, wished them success in this second phase, and consequently called on them to review the applications objectively in the public interest and in the interest of justice. He also cautioned the Committee to review the applications based on facts before them.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Amb. Dr. Anthonia Ekpa, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for constituting the Committee, and promised that the Committee will carry out this exercise with caution and justice.

Ekpa also expressed optimism that the committee will bring sunshine and light to those in the Correctional facilities who have been in darkness for a while.

“Until you are in darkness, you do not appreciate the rays of sunshine that you enjoy”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria