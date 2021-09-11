AKTH researcher, first Nigerian to receive American Society of Hematology award

Dr. Ibrahim Musa Idris

By Abdulmumin Giwa

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) has conferred the 2021 ASH Research Global Award on a renown researcher, Dr. Ibrahim Musa Idris of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) making him the first Nigerian to benefit from such award.

Announcing the award, the Professor of Community Medicine, also a Consultant Community Physician at the AKTH, Awwalu A Gajida stated over the weekend in Kano that Dr Idris will also receive research support for his project in hematology and he is one of the nine talented early-career investigators selected for this honor.

The nine researchers selected for this year represent ten countries including Switzerland, United Kingdom, Brazil, Nigeria, India and Italy among others.

“Dr Idris will receive research support for his project titled: A Randomised Controlled Double Blind Trial for Prevention of Recurrent Ischaemic Priapism in Men with Sickle Cell Anemia, A Pilot study.

“He is the first Nigerian to be selected for the ASH Global Research Award. In 2019/2020 he was also one of the first two Nigerians to be awarded with a year long ASH Clinical Research Training Institute (CRTI) fellowship” he stated.

He further explained the task before the recipients of the award saying they will conduct research that will increase hematology capacity in their countries.

With the ASH award he explained, career growth of the future leaders in the field is supported.

