By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Reappointed Registrar of Teachers Registration Council, TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, has assumed duties with a pledge to pursue the implementation of policies that will enhance teachers’ welfare.

Ajiboye was received to a rousing welcome by the staff of the TRCN on Wednesday, following his reappointment as the Registrar of TRCN, by President Muhammadu Buhari for a final five-year tenure.

Speaking after his resumption, the TRCN boss said his major focus will be on teachers’ professionalism and welfare, to ensure that Nigerian teachers are well rewarded.

“We are not going to rest on our oars; we will double our efforts to make sure that we take TRCN to greater heights.

“The major focus this time around, will be on the welfare and teacher professionalism that we have been focusing on; but more importantly, on teachers’ welfare.

“We left off at the point of addressing the issue of teachers’ welfare in Nigeria, which Mr. President assented to. We are going to move further from that to make sure that Nigerian Teachers are placed very well and are highly rewarded,” he said.

According to Ajiboye, efforts will not be spared to ensure full implementation of approvals made by President Buhari, for the welfare of Nigerian teachers, some of which have begun already.

On the expectations of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, he said the union expects him to come and finish a full implementation of the welfare programmes approved by Mr. President.

He added that he will also focus on teacher professionalism, especially the issue of technology in driving teaching and learning.

“The Nigerian teacher finds himself in a difficult situation with this pandemic and technology has now become a handy thing to make sure that we drive teaching as we want.

“So we’re going to make sure that the Nigerian teacher is well-grounded in the use of technology to drive the education system.

“When teacher’s welfare is taken care of, they will not leave. The reason why teachers are leaving the profession is that they see better offers outside. And we are going to make sure, with what Mr President has approved, 65 years, is now being implemented,” he said.

He said some people who are not teachers are now pursuing a post-graduate diploma in education to become teachers so that they can benefit from the welfare programme approved by the government.

“Instead of leaving, we will make sure that we attract more people to the profession by improving on the welfare of the Nigerian teacher and emphasising the importance of the welfare. Teachers first,” he said