By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Professor Jacob Adeniyi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, is dead.

Vanguard gathered that he died at his residence in Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital after a brief illness.

It was learnt that the professor of computer science had been taken to University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment before he later died.

Confirming his death, Dr Jadesola Babatola, the Registrar of the institution, said the deputy vice Chancellor died on Saturday.

She said that Adeniyi joined the institution in 2012 adding that he was an astute personality and distinguished scholar.

She said that “Adeniyi, who is a professor of Computer Science, played a pivotal role in setting up the Department of Computer Science of the University.

“Before his appointment as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, where he had served for two tenures before he fell ill, he had served the University as the Head of Department of Computer Science and the Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences.”