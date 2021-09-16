Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach, Dessire Ellis says that her team is set to fire on all cylinders in the Aisha Buhari Cup after having a feel of the Onikan Stadium turf constructed by Monimichelle Group.

Ellis would lead her team out against Ghana(Friday) in what would be their first game of the six nation tournament. The coach who spoke ahead of the match was full of praise for organizers of the tournament for providing facilities that are top notch.

She said the Onikan Stadium turf is something she has fallen in love with declaring that her girls would enjoy themselves on the field.

ALSO READ: Buhari receives FIFA’s Infantino, CAF’s Motsepe in Aso Rock

In her words…”the facilities here are top class, the grass is so beautiful. This is unarguably the best pitch I have played on in here in Nigeria…so I am very excited about this. We have enjoyed ourselves since arriving Lagos and we hope to have a good tournament.”

South Africa no doubt would pose the biggest threat to the Super Falcons in the tournament which started on a fantastic note on Wednesday with the Falcons recording a 2-0 victory over Mali.

It would be noted that Monimichelle Group which constructed the Onikan Stadium turf also constructed the Enyimba Stadium in Aba where Enyimba has in the last couple of years been playing their continental games.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Ebi Egbe has always made it clear that the vision of his company is to eradicate bad football pitches in Nigeria and Africa as well as change the face of stadium facilities in the continent.

Vanguard News Nigeria