By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, Friday called on politicians to shun the politics of hatred, bitterness and acrimony as such behavioral disposition were inimical to the progress and development of the State.

Ogah who stated this Abakaliki, while clarifying some burning issues emanating from the ongoing construction of an International Cargo Airport in Ebonyi State, stressed that what was pivotal at this stage of the State’s political history was for everyone to join hands and ensure that the legacy-making projects of the present administration were protected and not destroyed on the platform of mediocrity and selfishness.

The lawmaker pointed out that there was nothing wrong for Governor David Umahi concessioning the construction of Ebonyi International Cargo Airport by asking for N10 billion from the Federal Government.

“There’s always concession when carrying out such huge and magnificent project like the ongoing construction of an International Cargo Airport in Ebonyi State. For example, Asaba Airport, Obudu Airstrip, Warri Airport, Illorin Airport, Ibadan Airport were all done through concession.

“All these Airports were built by Governors in partnership with the private sector. There’s no Airport construction without the involvement of the private sector and assistance or input of the Federal Government.”

He applauded Governor Umahi’s initiative of seeking to get funds from the Federal Government instead of look for a loan of N10 billion and pay interest of 30 percent for the purpose of completing the Airport project.

Ogah who described the Governor as a man who saw tomorrow wondered why the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a political party finds it difficult to see the wisdom inherent in the decision of the Governor.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State is the man that saw tomorrow. That instead of Ebonyi to go and borrow N10 billion with interest of 30 percent, he decided to harness his good relationship with Mr. President to get money in order to complete the project. Why is that the PDP people are not seeing the direction of the Governor.”

According to Ogah, it is good Ebonyi develops infrastructurally; all the people that the Governor has given money, empowered economically, bought car for, built houses for and given different forms of appointments may never have say so because ingratitude.

“It is only projects like the International Airport that will speak for him. They should allow him to do his work. When his tenure expires, we will see what he has done for Ebonyi people.”

He further called on politicians to play politics that would improve the living standards and well-being of their people and not politics of destruction and selfishness.

“We should play politics of what we know will be beneficial to Ebonyi people. I would like to ask these persons throwing stones of criticisms at the Governor, if they have at any point drawn the attention of the Governor to areas where they would like him to improve upon?

“Most of these persons criticizing the Governor are individuals he has helped in one area or the other or persons who are no longer receiving returns from him. It is good we call a spade a spade and make hay while the sun shines. The future of the everage Ebonyian both male and female is the hands of leaders and so, we should support this Government to better the lives of Ebonyi people.

“We should try to do things that will protect the future of Ebonyi State. Politics is about the interest of the masses and benefit of the Communities. So, let’s all support the administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State. Let him finish his tenure, so that we can see where he has led us to.

“Apart from Jim Nwobodo, who else have done anything about our ring roads. Even if the Governor borrows to do the ring road, as a National Assembly member, I will support him. We urge most Ebonyian to visit Abia State Government House and see the difference. Abia Government House was built before that of Ebonyi. Our own here is better. Our Governor is a man to be reckoned with.

“Let me further emphasize that according to the Act establishing FAAN, State has no powers to setup an Airport independently. After they finish building, they must handover to the Federal Government as part of concession.

“So, Governor Umahi is the man that saw tomorrow. We will support and stand by him for that. If there is anywhere he can get assistance, even from the Western world, let him do that. Let that assistance come to the Government of Ebonyi State.

“The Airport he is building has improved the economic indices of the host Communities. Now a plot of land which is formerly N50, 000 is now sold at N500, 000. Is the project not boosting the economy of the rural dwellers?

“Now is not about what you want to do, but what you are doing to improve the lives of the people. We should stop castigating ourselves and face the reality. Ebonyi is ours. We will all come back to our home. Wherever you are, dead or alive, you will certainly be brought back home.

“Ask yourself as a former Councillor, former LG Chairman, former House of Reps member, former Senator, former Governor, former Minister, former Commissioner what have been able to achieve for your people? Let’s allow a man that is achieving success for Ebonyi to continue as there’s no end to reaping the dividends of democracy.”