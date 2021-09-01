By Rosemary Iwunze

AIICO Insurance Plc has reiterated its commitment to sustainable growth of the insurance industry, even as the company pledges to support initiatives that will boost the ranking of the industry in the financial services sector.

To this end, AIICO Insurance organised a one day training workshop for members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) as part of efforts to boost reportage of the sector.

The training workshop, which took place in Lagos with the theme “Financial Understanding and Analysis”, is aimed at building journalists’ capacity and broadening their knowledge in the industry’s financial reporting.

This is the second time AIICO will sponsor a training workshop for NAIPCO members. The first time was in November 2020.

Addressing NAIPCO members, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, who was represented at the event by Head, Strategic Marketing and Communications Department, Segun Olalandu, restated the firm’s commitment in ensuring a deliberate and sustained collaborative partnership with members of NAIPCO to build their capacity for enhanced performance.

He said the company is passionate about NAIPCO and its critical roles in the growth of the industry, adding, “We are committed to working with you to achieve your objectives.

“We are always passionate about NAIPCO. Whenever issues are raised about NAIPCO, we always think of how to work together because of your critical role as a purveyor of information.”

The AIICO MD/CEO who commended the efforts of NAIPCO in creating awareness and educating the public on the benefits and advantages of insurance as a risk-mitigating mechanism and a tool for poverty alleviation and wealth creation, also stressed the prime place of the media in nation-building.

While describing NAIPCO as a “very important association and strategic” for the nation’s insurance industry, he assured the Association of his company’s continued supports.

Fajemirokun implored the journalists to redouble their efforts and remain committed to their professional ethics and conduct in order to take the industry to the next level.

Meanwhile, AIICO Insurance Plc in its earnings forecast for the third quarter ending 30 September 2021, projected a N53.82 billion gross written premium (GWP ) representing 75 per cent of the 2021 full-year projection for the third quarter of 2021.

