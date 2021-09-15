By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Few days after arresting a retired Policeman and one other person with 320 blocks of Indian hemp said to be worth N9.5 million, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, OpSH has again arrested a drug syndicate and recovered 248 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about N7.5 million.

Just like in the earlier incident, the substance was allegedly concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos, KJA 150 EG and the suspects were arrested during a search operation along Manchok – Jos road in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

On the latest incident, the Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa in a statement in Jos said, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, OpSH on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 burst a drug syndicate and recovered 248 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about 7.5 million naira. The substance was concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos, KJA 150 EG.

“The suspects, Ex-Corporal Essien Friday, a 60 year old retired Army personnel and 50 year old Ibrahim Ali were arrested by the troops during stop and search operation along Manchok – Jos road in Kaura LGA of Kaduna state. The suspects claimed that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance to Yola, Adamawa State from Ondo State.

“Other items recovered from the suspects include 18 wraps of Indian hemp ready for smoking, 2 smartphones, 3 travelling bags, one lighter and 2 wallets containing Five Hundred and Seventy Naira (N570) only. The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau State Command for further investigation.

“The Commander OpSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali has commended the troops for their vigilance, doggedness towards preventing criminals from carrying out their heinous acts. He reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs. He said OpSH will continue to collaborate with law abiding citizens to ensure crime free society and enjoin members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.”

