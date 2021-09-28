By Peter Duru – Makurdi

At least nine persons including the younger brother of the Guma Local Government Council Chairman, traders and church attendees were feared dead in three days of fresh attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed herdsmen.

However, the Benue State Police Command claimed that four persons were killed in the attack.

Chairman of the Council, Mr. Caleb Aba who made this known Tuesday in a telephone interview, said the armed herders attack in the three different places and communities which started last weekend led to the kidnapped of his younger brother while on his way to the farm with four others.

The Chairman said, “on Friday last week, my younger brother went to the farm with four others in the outskirts of Gbajimba town, the Guma LGA to harvest rice when the attackers ambushed them on the farm. The other four ran and were not caught but he being the youngest among them could not escape. They caught him.

“I have been following it until this morning when I learnt he was killed. We have not recovered the body.

“Also, on Sunday evening which was Gbajimba market day, the NKST church had their holy communion; so those who were coming from the church and those leaving the market were attacked by the armed herdsmen. Four people were killed and several others sustained injuries. They are presently recieving treatment in Gbajimba and the Air Force Base hospital in Makurdi.

“Yesterday morning (Monday) they also invaded Ulever community and four people were killed in that attack.” He said security personal had been alerted over the development .

Contacted, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent,DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed that four people were killed while others sustained injuries.

She said the Commissioner of Police visited the scene, adding that investigation is in progress.

“Four people were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. The Scenes have been visited by the Commissioner of Police and investigation is in progress. The Commissioner also visited General Hospital Gbajimba to see the injured persons who were responding to treatment,” she said.