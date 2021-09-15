By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has again disclosed of its resolve to punish its members who have instituted court cases against it, in line with what it said was the decision of its National Executive Committee NEC.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe stated this Wednesday in Abuja while briefing the Local Government Congresses Appeal Committees.

He said; “Our quest to rebuild and reposition our Party had started in earnest with the Membership Registration Exercises, Ward Congresses and the just concluded Local Government Congresses. Of course, with the sheer magnitude of these exercises there may be persons who could feel dissatisfied with the entire process.

“Therefore in line with the Constitution of our Party; and the operating guidelines for the LG Congresses, the Party had set up this Appeals Committee, so that such persons may approach and ventilate their grievances through this channel.

“Our Party members should not forget that this is a family affair, so as you go forth to your various states of assignment, you must ensure that fair-hearing and justice be your guiding principles.

“It is also important to state that the Party shall enforce discipline and full compliance with the directives of NEC with regards to those who have taken the Party to court as enshrined in Article 21D of the Party’s Constitution. Recall that the National Chairman of the CECPC, H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni recently approved the constitution of a National Reconciliation Committee headed by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

Meanwhile, the party has restated its readiness to proceed with its nationwide State Congresses to elect Party executives fixed for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021.

According to the approved schedule of activities for the Party’s state Congresses, sale of forms will commence from Wednesday, 15th September to Monday 27th September, 2021.

Screening of aspirants for State executive positions will take place from Wednesday 29th to Thursday 30th September, 2021. Appeals arising from State Congresses is scheduled from 9th to 16th October, 2021.

On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000. Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.

Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

The party equally congratulated members on the just concluded Local Government Area LGA Congresses and urged those who may have been dissatisfied with the exercise to approach the Appeal Committees that have been detailed to resume sittings in various states.

“The Appeal Committees have been charged to ensure fair hearing as they attend to complaints”, Akpanudoedehe stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria