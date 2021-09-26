By Tunde Oso

Africa Rising 4, a continental conference of the International Advertising Association (IAA), will hold from September 28 to 29th, September, 2021, where it will explore how strong African brands can become global icons, through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), among other agenda of the confab.

According to a statement issued by the international advertising body, this year’s edition of the Africa Rising 4, which will be virtual, is conceptualised to further project African brands to the world and bring together the best on the continent to discuss trends and key developments.

With the theme, ‘Africa to the World’, the organisation has assembled prominent experts within and outside Africa to speak on the theme and share their experiences working on brands in Africa and how the international community can tap into the hidden treasures in the continent to further grow global economy.

A statement signed by the President of the Nigeria’s chapter of the association, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, explained that considering the current state of the world, the 2021 theme will reflect true African brands and dial the relevance of Africa as a continent to the World especially Brands as ‘The Engine of Economic Revival in Africa.’

Commenting on the proposed focused areas and how the previous editions of the conference have impacted the industry and the market, the IAA President said; “IAA Africa Rising is Africa’s region’s most anticipated MarCom conference that brings together the very best in the industry over a two-day period to deliberate on topics propelling the industry and find new ways to uplift the industry on the continent.”

Meanwhile, the brochure released by the organisers indicated that this year’s conference will be focused on; strong African Brands living beyond the boundaries to become global icons, economic prospects through varying nations African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), creativity and the Arts within the context of the rich characteristics of Africa and technology and the digital evolution. Other areas that will be focused are; next level of Marketing , what insights will drive the success of the continent and leadership in a challenging arena.

The 1st edition was held in 2015 in Accra, under the theme: “Africa Rising – the New Consumer Generation. Since then, themes such as Evolution of Brands and Consumers: Reinvent or Die!, Technology Trends vrs Consumer Choice! – Who’s determining the future? Have played a critical role in the overall agenda of the IAA on the continent.”

Since inception, the Africa Rising conference has played host to many influential speakers and participants. In line with this, the 2021 edition will also parade prominent speakers including Nigeria’s Folake Ani-Mumuney, Global Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications (First Bank Limited), Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa (Google), Mitchell Elegbe Founder, Group MD & CEO (Interswitch) and Lara Kayode Managing Partner (O.Kayode & Co). Other confirmed speakers include; Joel E. Nettey, World President & Chairman (International Advertising Association) Declan Arhen, Director, Africa (Brand Finance) Gabor George Burt, Founder & Director (The Slingshot Group) and sixteen other industry players and brands custodians.