Prominent Nigerians have continued to drum support ahead of the grand launching of the biggest orphanage home in Africa, Dorian Homes located in akure, Ondo State.

The latest support is coming from two powerful legal luminaries in Nigeria, Afe Babalola and Dr Wale Babalakin have identify with the laudable projects which comprises of 700 beds capacity home for the children, modern clinic, 500 capacity hall for women’s empowerment and skill acquisition, worship center and many more.

Dorian Home unarguably the finest orphanage in Africa was set by a woman of virtue and substance, Dr Lola Bayode who dimmed it fit to give back to the community and the nation in reference to what former American President John F Kennedy said in his inaugural speech “Ask what you can do for your country; and not what your country can do for you”

Dr Lola as she is fondly called has been given back to her community has many that crossed her path.

This delectable Ukraine trained medical professional singlehandedly fund the Dorian Home building projects which Unveiling is set to take place on 14th October, 2021.

The vice President of federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who also gave his consent to the laudable project will be there physically to commission Dorian Home for the good use of humanity under the Chairmanship of Afe Babalola and chief launcher Dr Wale Babalakin.