AfDB President, others for ICAN confab on bridging trust gap in governance

The annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, is set to hold this year.

Over the past 50 years, the conference has pooled in one place the largest gathering of accountants in the country.

The purpose of the conference is to hold conversations that enhance the accounting profession, reposition accountants as professionals for greater impact and relevance.

According to the ICAN President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, “An enhanced profession and professionalism is a plus to our national economy, first, and by influence, the global economy.”

She added that the theme of this year’s conference, TRUST IN GOVERNANCE, came from the need to bridge the trust gap between the governed and the government, enterprises and clients.

“ICAN, as a professional body, cannot afford to take an unconcerned stance, hence, the need for this discussion to hold.

“The current situation in the country, across various parameters, will be x-rayed and solutions proffered to the matters arising,” Eyitayo noted.

The conference is scheduled to hold from November 29 to December 3 at the Abuja International Conference Centre and the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. It is open to everyone, ICAN members and non-members alike.

The President added that registration is strictly online and is currently ongoing at its portal.

Leading the team of renowned speakers at this year’s conference is Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank.

“All the sessions promise to deliver value both to individual participants and to the extended citizen population,” she assured.

