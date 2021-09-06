.

Leading continental legal body, the African Bar Association, (AFBA) is set again to raise the bar of accountable governance in Africa, and celebrate its most leading lights in the continent.

This event will be at their 21st annual Conference set for October 3 to 7th, at the scenic hospitality monument, Mahatma Ghandi International Conference Centre, Niamey, Republic of Niger.

Unveiling the thrust of the Summit, “Accountable Governance as a panacea for unending conflicts in Africa; The Legal Profession as the driver”, the President of the Association, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq said, “the conversations in Niamey will be epochal, the attendance asset determined, and networking value added because Africa’s peers will gather to insist, that leadership in our countries must constantly self evaluate to deepen accountable governance and the rule of law, as a more prosperous standard of growth and development.

The Conference by secured confirmations already, will bring together high end experts and participants from all arms of government, the Academia, Security and Business policy makers and influencers with global reputation to discuss and proffer actionable solutions to myriads of challenges facing the continent.

Already, the Niamey aura is aglow to receive scores of members eagerly booking to attend the event.

The host President of Niger Republic, President Mohammed Bazoun has affirmed his seal as Special guest, and his immediate predecessor, Mr Mohamadou Issoffou are tuned up to receive Africa’s icons of leadership inspiration that includes Nigeria’s Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Mr Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, all past presidents of their countries, who has earned the flag of African good governance Ambassadors.

The keynote speaker, Nobel Laurette Dr Dennis Mukwege of of Democratic Republic of Congo, will expectedly be compelling when he unwraps his wisdom to mentor our resolves for a better deal from our leaders and governance institutions.

The annual summit is AFBA’s headline event that rotates amongst countries with pedigree of quality attendance and seamless experiential organization.

Vanguard News Nigeria