By Gabriel Ewepu

THE All Farmers Association of Nigerian, AFAN, Monday, urged the Federal Government to release grains from the Strategic Grains Reserve, SGR, to cushion effect of high food prices in the country.

The call was made by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, in a chat with Vanguard, while pointing out that various government organizations including the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, farmers’ associations, and others need not to work in silos, but have to synergize and help the country achieve food sufficiency.

Ibrahim said: “The Strategic Grains Reserve, SGR, should release whatever little reserve it has and more grains should be bought through the GMP come October through November to be further released in February/March to cushion the effect of food inflation being experienced all over the nation.

“There is every need to synergize with all stakeholders such as the CBN, NALDA and all farmer-associations to attain food sufficiency and the desired National Food Security in Nigeria.”

The AFAN boss in responding to state of farm produce submerged by flood in parts of the country said, “A good deal of farm produce is certainly lost to flood waters where the farms are submerged that is why we are fearful of food scarcity this year.”Speaking on government’s intervention to ameliorate plight of farmers affected by flood he said seeds are given to farmers in order to tackle some of the challenges they are faced with.

“The Government has given out seeds and inputs to help out in some of these places but you know like Oliver Twist the farmers need some more”, he stated.

However, he said in addressing the menace of post-harvest losses suffered by farmers, AFAN has been doing advocacy to reduce post-harvest losses.

“Post harvest loss is commonplace as the processes in our farms are generally manual and the enabling environment for storage, processing and marketing need further attention.“AFAN is mainly doing advocacy to reduce post harvest loss and some partnering with National Stored Products Research Institute, NSPRI, to further reduce the incident of post harvest loss sustainably”, he said.

He also expressed hope that the association will work closely with the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

“AFAN looks forward to working closely with the new Minister to achieve Food Security.

“We are hopeful that he would carry us along with all the stakeholders in the Agriculture Space”, he added.