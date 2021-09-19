All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Adamawa chapter, on Sunday in Yola charged members not to take law into their hands as harvests began.

It also advised farmers to be on the alert against thefts.

Alhaji Usman Michika, Adamawa Chairman of AFAN made the call when he spoke with journalists.

He said that during harvest most members faced challenges of theft and clashes with herders who destroyed farm produce after farmers had suffered from the beginning of the season to the end.

According to him, farmers in the state are to record bumper harvests when compared to 2020 when a lot of farmers ended up not having anything because of shortage of rainfall.

“As harvests begin, it is the time of having clashes with herders, so everybody should sit up and employ security guards to take care of their farms and not to take law into their hands.

“To report to the nearest authority that your farms are destroyed by herders is better than to take laws in to your hands,’’ he said.

According to him, failure to do so may generate tension in the society hence the need to be conscious of this development on time.

“You should take good care of your farms as we are hoping for bumper harvests.

“Be vigilant not only for herders.

“There are some people out there waiting to go and harvest your crops earlier than you, you should be on alert against this too,’’ he admonished farmers.