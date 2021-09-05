By Ayo Onikoyi

Self-confessed Nollywood virgin, San Grace who professed love for the Big Brother Naija Housemate Whitemoney by promising to give her virginity to him after the show has taken her love for the Housemate to the streets.

San Grace gathered people together, adorning tee-shirts bearing the picture of the Housemate and moved from street to street to beseech people to vote for Whitemoney.

In a chat with Potpourri, San Grace explained her action: “I took the votes to the street because I want to generate as many votes as possible for Whitemoney. I don’t want him to win just by a tiny fraction, I want his voting percentage to be way higher than the rest of the Housemates. I’ve also been doing giveaways and encouraging people to vote for him.

The love on the street was massive, people showed us, love, they willingly gave us their phones to vote for Whitemoney, we shared flyers to people, a lot of them kept it, some collected more from us to go share with others too.”

Recall that Potpourri reported that the actress promised Whitemoney her virginity as well as N90 million naira in case he doesn’t win the prize money.

“I can do anything for him. We all know he’s a winner and waiting for him but just in case he doesn’t win the N90 million, I will give him that N90 million and not just that, I will also give him my virginity. Everybody that knows me, knows I’m a virgin. That guy is everything I want in a man and more. If he doesn’t want my virginity I will give him that N90 million. Whitemoney, just know that a virgin with N90 million is waiting for you. Whitemoney, I’m sure you have never had a virgin before and I’m going to make love to you blissfully. Yes, I’m a virgin but I have divine knowledge of sex,” she had said in the report by Potpourri.

Whitemoney alongside 14 other Housemates is standing in line for eviction this Sunday (tonight). Out of the 17 Housemates remaining in the House only two are exempted because they were elected Heads of House.

