National Industrial Court

Activities resumed on Tuesday at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) nationwide, after seven weeks’ vacation.

The vacation, which began on Friday, July 31, and ended on Mon. Sept. 27 was announced via a circular, dated July 5, signed by NICN President, Justice Benedict Kanyip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that was no court sitting during the period of the vacation.

However, during the vacation, Justice Bashar Alkali delivered a ruling that was filed via a motion on notice due to the urgent nature of the suit.

Alkali granted an interlocutory injunction urging the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to suspend its 64 days strike and return to work immediately.

Meanwhile, lawyers and litigants were seen at the premises of Area 11, Garki Headquarters office and the Area 3 Headquarters annex of the court in Abuja on Tuesday either going for proceedings or

filing processes.

