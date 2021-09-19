.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Arewa Youth Assembly, AYA, has claimed that activities of Aboki FX, were designed to ruin the federal government’s efforts at stabilising Naira.

To this end, the Northern sociopolitical group called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, to go after the promoter of the foreign exchange platform, which it alleged, was displaying parallel market rates in the country.

The group, in a press statement, Sunday, by its Acting Speaker, Comrade Tahir Muhammad Azare, said it was concerned about the negative effects of the nefarious activities of Aboki FX on the nation’s economy.

“We note with dismay that his activities are deliberately designed to ruin the Federal Government’s efforts to stabilise the naira.

‘We, therefore, commend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, to clamp down on his activities,” the group said in the statement.

The group added: “We, therefore, call on all security agencies to cooperate with the CBN Governor to take on this and other economic saboteurs.”

