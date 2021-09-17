By Emma Nnadozie

HUMAN rights activists have raised alarm over what they tagged “monumental fraud and stealing” being carried out by some top federal government officials through collusion with and misrepresentations of the judgment creditors on the Paris Club Refund.

Consequently, they have called on President Mohammadu Buhari to institute a thorough investigation of the officers involved in the negotiations.

According to the activists, the Paris Club Refund has become a conduit pipe for stealing by the officials (names withheld) adding that unless something is done promptly through a total forensic audit, the officials will continue to deceive the President under the guise of obeying court orders and stealing Nigeria dry.

In a release signed by their representative, Hassan Lamu, the activists referred to the judgment in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/130/ 2013 delivered on the 3rd December, 2013, which stated the sum of $3.2 billion handled by three high-ranking senior advocates including a representative of an International company, has become an endless pool of fraud for dishing out phony payments to consultants, lawyers, investigators, contractors, ministries amongst.

“The Judgment, in page 12 said “ostensibly, in a bid to op[1]pose the originating summons and thereby defend the claims against them by the plaintiff, the defendant entered unconditional appearance filed a 19- paragraph counter affidavit in which, curiously, they rather unequivocally admitted liability and upheld the plaintiff’s thereby raising questions at the appropriateness of the judgment.

“This contractor claims that he was briefed by the Nigeria Governor’s Forum to investigate the Judgment in suit No: FHC/ ABJ/CS/130/2013 in the year 2014.

“This is really funny, because, Nigeria Governors forum is not party in FHC/ABJ/CS/130/2013. How can panic alert system investigate a court judgment and he is being paid $47,000,000 (forty seven million United States dollars)? How can the officials honor such a phony claim because some people went and obtained a consent Judgment?”

Vanguard News Nigeria