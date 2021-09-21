



The Federal Government is collaborating with the Nasarawa and Benue States Government to pay compensation on the dualisation of the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi highway project.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, stated this on Tuesday in Lafia, during a one day working visit to Nasarawa state to inspect the road and other Federal Government projects.

Fashola noted that issues of compensation had impeded the speed of work on the project.

According to the minister, the FG is working with the communities in Nasarawa and Benue States to identify real beneficiaries for the the payment of compensation so as not to be hijacked by middle men.

“Though progress is being made, there are places that are avoided for now because we still need to deal with the compensation issues.

“Agitation does not solve problems, we are working in collaboration with the Nasarawa and Benue States Government, we are working toward resolving this problem,” he said.

The minister commended Gov. Sule of Nasarawa for steps taken to resolve issues of payment of compensation and agitation by the communities, which he said helped the contractor to speed up the work.

On the Loko-Oweto bridge project linking Benue and Nasarawa states, Fashola said the bridge had been completed.

He added that the Federal Government had also approved the re award of 74 Kilometres road from Nasarawa to Loko – Oweto bridge to three contractors for speedy completion of the road.

In his remarks, Gov. Sule thanked the minister and President Muhammadu Buhari for all the supports the state continues to receive.

The governor pointed out that the completion of the Loko- Oweto road would go a long way to address the security challenges in the area.

Sule, however, appealed to the FG to complete the Gitata-Panda-Guruku Federal Road project in order to reduce the burden of heavy traffic on the Abuja-Keffi Road and ease the movement of people and goods.

Mr Li -Qiang Qiang, Project Manager of China Harbour Engineering Company, said the works on the Keffi – Lafia – Makurdi Road had reached 49.6 per cent.

He said that they devoted the rainy season to building bridges, while expressing hope that they would start earth work as the rains subside.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister also inspected the 1,500 units of Federal Housing in Akurba as well as the Federal Secretariat project in Lafia during his visit to the state.