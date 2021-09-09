By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Thursday, assured on prioritizing the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, to tackle insecurity across the country.

Abubakar made the statement at the brief handing and taking over ceremony at the Headquarters of the Ministry, where he pointed out that it will go a long way to reduce the tension between herders and farmers.

He said: “The priority of this Ministry under my leadership will be to ensure that we have the necessary policy direction on ground that will truly position agriculture as the mainstay of our economy as captured in the Medium Term National Development Plan, and Mr President’s vision of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“In this regard, the National Livestock Transformation Plan will be the priority due to implication not just by security infiltration but its overall impact is having on insecurity in the country.

He also called on agencies and departments to synergise to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.

“In addition, research and extension services will be strengthened to ensure that best practices are translated into concrete deliverables in the agric and livestock value chains.

“We will start to promote synergies among the agencies and departments of the Ministry.

“Agencies must collaborate and work with relevant stakeholders to achieve our mandate.

“I always this when I was in the Ministry of Environment, the job to keep our environment safe and sound is the priority of everybody. So the same thing with agriculture.

However, he maintained that the enormous resources the country has can place the country as the number one food producer and exporter in the world.

“Buy Nigerian produce wherever you can because that is the way to support our own farmers so that they can continue to produce and we just find out that we can do that during the border closure, there was sufficient rice.

“Even Mr President eats the same rice so there is no reason why we cannot patronize our own farmers. Food security is everything and can make a difference. There is no reason why we cannot do this.

“We have the resources and all it takes to make Nigeria the number one producer and exporter of food and not just in Africa even outside this continent.

“What I expect and hope is that all our operating partners locally and internationally to make sure we achieve this dream of Mr President and make Nigeria food sufficient at any giving time in the history of this country”, he stated.

He also added that he will do more than what his predecessor has done in order for his successor coming after him will perform more than him.

Earlier, the outgoing Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, said the new Minister is to address some major challenges in the sector which includes pasture for livestock, fertilizers, and others.

However, according to Nanono, he has since retired back to his farm and will like to link at any time with the Ministry as a farmer.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ernest Umakhihe, assured the Minister of support and cooperation of directors and staff of the ministry to achieve his mandate.

