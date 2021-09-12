By Steve Oko

The Management of the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, has cleared the air over the reported death of its three lecturers in one day, saying they did not die in one day contrary to media publication (not Vanguard).

Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the institution, Mr Chijioke Nwogu, in a press statement, also denied that they died as a result of hardship occasioned by salary arrears.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Onyemaechi Ogbolu has proritised, and will continue to prioritise staff welfare and security, hence, linking the deaths with hardship “is mischievous and disservice to the spirit of the dead, and to the university”.

The deceased lecturers were former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor A. I Nwabughogu; Dr. D. S Okoroigwe of the Department of Geography; and Dr. Osi Okike of the Department of Political Science.

ABSU said the deceased died of natural cause on different days, adding that it will be improper to impute motives on the cause of their death.

The statement noted, “it’s uncharitable for anybody to allude or insinuate any other reason for the cause of the death of these academics some of who had served the university meritoriously and retired to anything other than death which came when it pleased God”.

“As morals, we don’t know the day of our death, and we can’t question God as to when or how he decides to take us home.”

Describing the media report as embarrassing the statement threatened legal action against the affected platform.

The university condoled with the bereaved families while praying for the eternal repose of the souls of the departed.

