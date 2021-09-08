By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following the deadline given by the Abia State Government for traders at the A-Line, C-Line and Medical Line in Ariaria International Market, Aba, to relocate; demolition works have commenced as the shop owners have vacated the designated areas.

The reconstruction works at the affected lines of the market is expected to be completed by the first week of December, 2021.

Commission for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed that the first phase of the reconstruction works will involve internal roads, new drains for proper channeling of storm water, ultra-modern shops with car parks, police and fire service posts in the first phase

He further explained that A-Line and associated lock up shops, C-Line, Surgical Line to Enyimba gate, kitchen utensils shops and Medical Line would be concluded with minimal disruptions to trading activities at the other lines.

READ ALSO: Traders get ultimatum to quit Ariaria market as govt begins redevelopment work

The Commissioner reminded the existing allottees at the market that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had directed that they will be returned to their shops before new off takers are considered for new allotment of shops.

According to the Commissioner, “As directed by the Governor, the list of existing allottees in the affected lines will be published tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, for verification with the concerned allottees expected to review the list and report any omission or other errors there from to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment or the undersigned for necessary correction.

“As agreed during the final harmonization meeting with the Governor on Tuesday, September 7, at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, all those affected in this phase of the work are expected to remove their wares latest by close of business on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to enable work commence in earnest and conclude before the end of the first week of December 2021.”