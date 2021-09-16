By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol, was more expensive in Abia in the month of August.

The bureau disclosed this in its monthly “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for August 2021’’ released on its website on Thursday.

It stated that the average price for petrol in the month under review increased by 10.87 per cent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.58 per cent to N164.91 from N165.91 in July 2021.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

According to the findings, the price of petrol in Abia state in the month showed disparity of five percent when compared to the national average reported in the month.

Residents of Abia it said paid N173.14 the highest in the month, followed by Ebonyi (N170.13) and Lagos (N168.31).

Meanwhile, the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.67% month-on-month and by 15.43% year-on-year to N400.01 in August 2021 from N397.34 in July 2021.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Enugu (N494.05), Ebonyi (N489.17) and Cross River (N487.50).

ALSO READ: FG threatens Info-tech professionals with sanctions over failure to register with CPN

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N255.56), Katsina (N322.92) and Osun (N325.00).

Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.75% month-on-month and by 8.77% year-on-year to N1,325.39 in August 2021 from N1,302.56 in July 2021.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Plateau (N1,757.14), Sokoto (N1,580.00) and Cross River (N1,533.16).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Rivers (N964.75), Bayelsa (N991.67) and Yobe (N1,061.11)

Vanguard News Nigeria