By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Abia State House of Assembly has summoned the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, over the hike in the price of petrol in the state.

Petrol marketers in the state have increased the price to N300 to N400 per litre. This led to motorists increasing their fares.

Sources told Vanguard that the Speaker of the House, Engr. Chinedum Orji had directed the House Committee on Petroleum to meet with the leadership of IPMAN to explain why its members have continued to sell petrol above the approved pump price.

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum, Chief Godwin Adiele, had warned petroleum marketers in the state to revert to the approved pump price of petrol, adding that defaulters would face the wrath of the law.

”The House has directed the leadership of IPMAN to appear before it, Thursday, 16th September 2021, at 2 pm, at the committee room, Assembly complex, Umuahia,” an invitation sighted by Vanguard read.

