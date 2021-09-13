…Blames govt for doctors strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SENIOR Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has for the umpteenth time told the Federal Government to approve licenses for security outfits in all institutions of learning to bear firearms in order to adequately checkmate security threats and criminal incursions.

The association has also bemoamed what it described as the federal government penchant for reneging on agreements entered into with labour unions, saying that such action was responsible for the strike embarked upon by doctors.

These were parts of the resolutions by SSANU at its 40th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

In a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU decried the alleged shoddy and lopsided implementation of some core components of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), especially the Hazard and other Earned Allowances yet to be fully implemented in the monthly salaries of its members as earlier agreed.

Besides, the association’s NEC noted with great concern, the reluctance of some federal and state governments to implement the new national minimum wage and its accumulated arrears.

The association urged the federal government to pay the arrears of new minimum wage as previously agreed in the Memorandum of Agreement, MoA.

On the re-negotiation of the

2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement,

NEC was briefed that the exercise would soon commence after it was halted last year as a result of Covid-19.

“Government’s Committee for the purpose was expecting a date from the SSANU/NASU delegation. Consequently, a date to kick start the re-negotiation exercise would soon be communicated to Government after all logistics had been put in place.

“NEC urges government to show sincere commitment to the course of the exercise when it eventually takes off, bearing in mind that same agreement was entered over a decade ago and ought to have been re-negotiated twice,” the communique stated.

Commenting on the state of the nation and the growing insecurity in the country, SSANU said it was an incontrovertible fact that major facets of the nation were in deplorable states making Nigeria the “giant of Africa” a laughing stock in the comity of Nations.

It said, “Every well-meaning Nigerian should be concerned about the state of our dear Nation Nigeria, a country blessed with natural and human resources which is now a shadow of herself, ravaged and grappling with insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, rape, killings and monstrous corruption.

“NEC in session condemns in strong terms, the absurd and unabated increase in insecurity across the country, especially the incessant abductions/demand for ransom and killings of students and staff of secondary and tertiary institutions by bandits, especially in the Northern part of the country.

“The recent invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna was a National embarrassment and disgrace, indicating a total collapse of the security architecture of the country.

“This dangerous dimension has forced several states to shut down schools in violence-prone areas. This will no doubt, add to the over 13.5millions out of school children in Nigeria today.

“From all indications, this is a great threat to the educational system, bearing in mind that the economic growth of any nation directly depends on the level of her educational standard and stability

NEC therefore calls on the Federal Government to urgently stem this ugly tide by vigorously strengthening the security agencies to ensure effective tackling of this monstrous menace.

“Furthermore, relevant enforceable laws should be enacted to curb this savagery. NEC also strongly canvasses for Government’s approval of licenses for security outfits in all institutions of learning to bear firearms in order to adequately checkmate these security threats and criminal incursions.

“The state of Nigerian roads can best be described as death traps. A situation where Nigerians spend an entire day travelling on deplorable roads for a supposed three-hour journey is totally unacceptable given the natural resources the country is endowed with.

“Hoodlums capitalize on the failed portions of the road to lay ambush on unsuspecting travellers to rob, kidnap and even kill.

“NEC in session therefore calls on the Federal Government to take urgent steps in ensuring that our high-ways are motorable in order to reduce the hardship and risks of the teaming citizenry who ply these roads.”

It lamented over incessant strike embarked upon by labour unions, accusing the government of being responsible for that.

“The Nigerian media space is regularly awash with headlines of labour Unions embarking on protests and strike actions occasioned by Government’s unbridled insensitivity to the plight and welfare of workers who are co-drivers of the economy.

“Most of the industrial actions are traceable to Government’s refusal to honour Memorandum of Agreement or Memoranda of Action freely entered into with the trade Unions. It is heart rending that medical doctors could be on strike for over forty (40) days in Nigeria in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent life threatening cholera outbreak ravaging the country.

“NEC in session seriously condemns the attitude of Government’s serial reneging on agreements with trade Unions. Government is therefore urged to cultivate the habit of honouring agreements it willingly signed with labour Unions to avoid these incessant strikes.”

