A week after sniffer dogs pounced, drugs extracted from cylinders of imported machines

One of the cylinders.

By Godfrey Bivbere, LAGOS

Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and Department of State Services, DSS, have impounded Captagon pills, hard drugs, concealed inside the cylinders of imported machines in Apapa Port, Lagos.

The discovery, which was made during a week-long joint operation by the three services, involved dismantling of the machines and use of dogs.

A source at the ports said the seizure is the fallout of renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port-related lawlessness.

Comptroller Malanta Ibrahim Yusuf, Area Controller of Apapa Command, Samuel Bashir Gadzama, Commander of NDLEA in Apapa and Officer in charge of the DSS at the port were involved in the operation.

A press statement by the Public Relations Officer of Apapa Area 1 Command of the NCS, Abubakar Isman, noted that further dismantling of cylinders in machines is still ongoing.

“The operation, which involved the heads of three services, will be sustained in the fight against all forms of smuggling and infractions.

“One suspect in connection with the seizure was arrested, while further examination and counting are ongoing before more details will be unveiled.

“The long-term use of the drug can result in remarkable side effects. The most common of them are extreme depression, lethargy, sleep deprivation (insomnia), occasional palpitation, heart and blood vessel toxicity and malnutrition.

“Also, Captagon pills are one of the most notorious stimulants taken by insurgents,” the stamen noted.

Below are more pictures from the operation:

The leadership of the three agencies (above) and sorting the discovered pills (below).

Vanguard News Nigeria