By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

About six hundred and ninety-two newly recruited education officers have resumed duties on Monday, across different unity schools and technical colleges in Oyo State.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Aminat Atere, in Ibadan and made available to Vanguard.

In the statement, she reiterated the commitment of the Ministry towards enhancing qualitative education in the state.

The statement explained that the new employees assumed duty on Monday, beginning of a new session, after successful completion of all necessary documentation at the ministry’s headquarters in secretariat.

“Their assumption of duty marks successful completion of their documentation as Education Officers in the Oyo State civil service,” she said.

Mrs. Atere congratulated the successful employees being brought onboard the state teaching system, adding that much was expected of them.

The permanent secretary expressed her utmost gratitude to Seyi Makinde for his prompt approval and support of the recruitment process.

Mrs. Atere, therefore, urged the new employees to reciprocate the good gestures of the state government by contributing positively to the development of the state education sector, hinting that the official induction and training will come up soon.

She charged them to always be punctual, diligent, disciplined and to recognize authority and organogram in their offices.

