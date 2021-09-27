A map of Nigeria

Mr Adewale Adebiyi, the Provost of the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, has admonished leaders in the country to rule with absolute fear of God.

Adebiyi, a reverend, gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo.

The cleric, who admonished the nation’s leaders to uphold justice and fairness on all issues, charged them to continue leading in accordance with God’s injunctions.

He also implored citizens of the country to be patriotic and courageous in their day to day activities.

In her words of admonition, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde, urged residents of the state to continue to support and pray for government to succeed in its avowed determination to uplift the state.

Adeosun said that all hope was not lost despite the myriad of challenges facing the country.

She promised that the Makinde administration would continue to thrive to address all the challenges facing the state, noting that there is an improvement in the area of adequate security across the state.

She urged the people of the state not to hesitate to report to government or security agencies whenever they suspect anything.

“The government is no magician and cannot be everywhere. So, anywhere you see something that should not be, please raise the word,” she said.

