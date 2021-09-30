….Says leaders failed to do needful

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, yesterday, said Nigeria will continue to sit on a keg of gunpowder if the present crop of leaders fail to do the needful.

He, however, expressed optimism the country has a bright future ahead, provided the purpose is sincere.

Archbishop Martins, in his 61st Independence Anniversary message to Nigerians, signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, said the country was passing through one of the most challenging periods since Independence in 1960.

He also urged the various ethnic nationalities not to give up on the unity of the country.

The statement reads: “At this time that we celebrate the 61st Independence Anniversary of our country, we must thank God for the gift of life and for keeping us together, despite the atrocities being committed by criminals of various descriptions who, through their atrocious acts of blood-letting, have led thousands of our fellow citizens to their untimely deaths, and loss of properties. It is indeed a miracle of sorts that, despite all these anomalies across the land, we are still here to mark this year’s Independence.

“We pray that this will not be the last and that our country will continue to thrive. We shall thrive and bounce back again only if we can address the fact that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder. We are all aware of the issues that need to be addressed but which the leadership at all levels has not found the will to address.

Such issues as insecurity, ethnicism, the activities of Boko Haram and bandits, perceived and/or real marginalisation in the scheme of things, corruption, mass unemployment, poverty, lack of good health care system, religious bigotry and fanaticism etc are leading the country in the direction of disintegration.

Evil is thriving in our land because most of those in positions of leadership and the majority of the followers over the years have failed to do the needful. And unfortunately, no one is being held accountable. The celebration of the independence anniversary of our country presents us with another opportunity to reason together and face the reality that all is not well with us. We must be brave enough to confront these challenges with honesty and objectivity or else we risk the disintegration of the country; God forbid.

The cleric also reiterated his call for a total overhaul of the present structure of governance in the country.

His words: “The present system is so badly skewed that there would always be people who feel left out and unjustly treated in the scheme of things within the country. Therefore, there is a need for discussion and negotiation among the peoples of Nigeria so that we can attain the restructuring that would move the country away from the brink of failure that we have found ourselves.”

