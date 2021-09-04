By Vera Anyagafu

No fewer than 50 Nigerians have been selected to participate in the inaugural AIG Public Leaders Programme, offered by the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, is a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

The programme is designed to equip future public sector leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to run their organisations effectively.

Speaking on the development, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman and Founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, said: “We are very pleased to partner with the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford to offer world-class public leader’s executive education here in Nigeria.

“At the AigImoukhuede Institute, we believe that leadership lies at the heart of broader public sector transformation and so we are focused on building the capacity of the next generation of public

sector leaders and equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to lead their ministries, departments, and agencies effectively.”

On his part, Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, stated: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation by bringing our Public Leaders Programme to Nigeria.

“At the Blavatnik School, we design our executive programmes so that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and one another. We also take into account the current context for public sector leadership – in 2021, this means renewing public leadership for the post-pandemic world.”

Also, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, commended the AigImoukhuede Foundation for investing in the upskilling of public sector leaders.

She said, “The public sector is a key driver of a nation’s economic development, and by offering this worldclass executive education programme to public servants, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has shown a commendable commitment to the development of the nation.

“I congratulate all programme participants and urge them to take advantage of this unique opportunity to gain new knowledge that will help them be effective in their roles.”

The successful candidates, who were selected through a rigorous and competitive process, will all receive academic scholarships worth 11,500 GBP from the Aigboje AigImoukhuede Foundation to enable them to participate in the programme.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme will commence in September 2021. The next round of applications is slated to open in 2022.