Large corporations often use this time to address any last-minute problems and to evaluate end-of the year goals. They also try to get an early start on the new year. It’s a common theme in all industries.

Last-minute sales opportunities and end-of-the year sales are a great opportunity. Those who take advantage of them will be in a better place for next year. You must begin strong if you want to finish strong.

1. Know your brand.

Before you can market effectively on social media, it is important to understand what your company stands for and what goals you have. So that customers can easily identify who you are and what you stand for, your social media activity should align with your branding.

To get people to believe in your brand, they need to know who you really are. To make them know who your are, they must first know you. Although it sounds easy, making sure your social media channels are consistent with your brand is not an easy task. Before you publish, think about what you want potential customers to understand.

2. Know your audience.

My personal experience with social media marketing has shown me that companies’ number one problem is not taking the time to consider who their audience is. This will vary from one industry to another, from company to company, from product to product, and even between platforms.

Facebook is a large social media platform that is popular and widely used. Facebook is the most popular social media platform with more than 2.89 billion users per month. Facebook is dominated by users between 25 and 34 years old, while platforms like LinkedIn have an older audience, Snapchat and TikTok have a younger audience.

It is essential to understand your audience and the platforms they use. It doesn’t take the whole market to be successful in social media marketing. You only need a small portion. It is important to understand who this fraction is.

3. Consistency is the key.

Remember the days before streaming. We had to wait every week to see a TV show. The show would be a new one. We’d know when it was on. Friends would talk about it with them the next day. Every Friday at 7 PM, they get excited and you’re ready to watch it.

Imagine if the show changed its normal schedule every week. It’s Saturday at 2:PM. Next week it will be Wednesday at 11 AM. You would eventually lose interest if you missed enough episodes. If we don’t post frequently, this is what our followers do.

It will be very difficult to maintain a following if you only post once per week. While I don’t recommend posting every five minutes to your followers, a minimum of one post per day is necessary if you want to get any traction with your accounts. Be consistent. Customers don’t like to be chased down by companies to find out more about them. They will move elsewhere. Do it consistently or stop doing it altogether.

4. Interact with others

You won’t get people to care about you unless they care about you. Be sure to take the time to engage with your followers. It could be anything. This could be as simple as liking a photo or video they share, or a few comments on their posts.

Meaningful interactions are not possible to fake. A simple heart emoticon under a photo isn’t enough. You must give meaningful interactions if you want meaningful interactions.

5. Do not wait.

People sometimes miss out on the best trends and ideas simply because they wait. Musical.Ly was the name of Musical.Ly before TikTok became the viral phenomenon it is today. Although Musical.Ly was a success in its own right it isn’t as popular as TikTok.

The app was able to give a jumpstart to those who joined TikTok at the time the merger first occurred. They were able learn the ropes of TikTok much faster than others who joined after the platform became popular.

Don’t delay or dismiss something that is gaining popularity or traction. It’s worth taking the time to research and learn more about it. Instagram Reels is an example of a feature that Instagram has offered for over a year. I highly recommend it. The reception has been phenomenal.

Social media has only grown stronger over the past few years. It’s time to make the most of this powerful tool called social media marketing. There is no substitute.