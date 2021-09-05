There is a popular opinion that firewalls are only meant for large enterprises. But that is not a valid concept.

The fact is any business, no matter its size, that has an existing network should set up a firewall. Reports suggest that more than half of the cyber-attacks in the world are targeted towards small businesses, as cyber criminals know that their network security levels are comparatively lower.

Network security is an important aspect, and as a small business owner, you cannot afford to risk a cyber-attack. The consequences and impact can be far more devastating than you can actually imagine.

But if you have been contemplating installing firewall security for your business, then wait no more. Let us discuss all that you need to know about firewalls for your small business.

What is a firewall anyway?

Before we discuss the benefits, it is essential to understand the basics of firewalls. It can be defined as a hardware and software security device that monitors the incoming and outgoing network traffic. It is based on some predefined security norms. It helps in blocking unwanted traffic and prevents malicious cyber-attacks on your system. For example, a firewall can be used to block .exe files coming to your system through any external sources.

What are the different types of firewalls?

Firewall can be divided into three significant categories –

Software Firewall- A software firewall is installed separately on each device, and they tend to offer more granular control. It allows access to one feature or application, and simultaneously, it will let you block the others. These firewalls can extensively consume resources, including the RAM and CPU of your system. Administrators need to configure and manage them individually for each device.

Hardware Firewall- Hardware firewalls are physical devices assigned to resources of computing. They work as a gateway between the internet (external) and your organization’s internal network. This kind of firewall keeps the data packets and traffic requests away from untrusted sources outside the private network. If your company has multiple devices under the same network, then a hardware firewall is the best choice for you.

Next-Generation Firewall- This is designed to tackle advanced cyber threats at the application level. It is equipped with context-aware and intelligent security features. It combines the traditional firewall features with some advanced options to decide the traffic allowed in the network. It can filter packets based on applications and inspect them too.

What are the advantages of firewall security?

Malicious traffic prevention- As mentioned earlier, a firewall monitors both incoming and outgoing traffic using some pre-established rules. It decides the legitimacy of the traffic. Your network consists of some specific locations called ports, and various types of data access them. For example, your port used for VoIP phone traffic remains open. You can use the firewall to set up rules, and then the port will work and allow traffic according to the set rules. You might also choose the “deny all” option to block all the traffic. It is very useful when your business is upgrading the systems.

Malicious activity alert- Firewalls are helpful in not only tracking the IP addresses but also in identifying whether a user application is dangerous. It can alert in case of DDoS attacks or any other type of intrusive activities. The firewalls not only block them but also alert the business owners about the same. So if there is an ongoing hacking activity in your network, the firewall will alert you so that you can take preventive measures.

Data outflow blocks- If you find that firewalls and your other defense strategies are not strong enough to keep away the hackers, firewalls can block the data outflow. In such scenarios, firewalls act as a one-way gate that would let nothing out. It can help you track the IPs where the attack originated from, and it also helps identify signatures.

Protection against phishing attacks- Firewalls can save you from phishing attacks using the same idea as above. If you face a social engineering attack, the firewall immediately blocks the data outflow and alerts you about the condition. It also comes with email filtering options that analyze incoming mails for red flags.

Content filtration- Firewalls can also help you control the content that your employees have access to. You can easily filter out the malicious and unwanted sites or those that might distract your workers, like shopping websites. Doing so will help increase the productivity and efficiency of the workers. When content filtering is turned on, firewalls can identify traffic coming from unwanted sites and block it right away. You might have noticed this while trying to visit a website that you are not allowed to; it displays “unsafe to visit.”