The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command, has said that no fewer than 4,663 unclaimed drivers’ licences were in its possession.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the upcoming Joint Taskforce Enforcement Drive in Uyo on Monday.

Olonisaye said the command would from Thursday start to arrest and fine motorists carrying fake and forged documents, and that the exercise would last for one week.

“We have 4,663 drivers’ licences in our custody unclaimed. This exercise will be highly strict on offenders who refuse to get or renew their licences.

“Giving and receiving bribe is an offence, I use this opportunity to warn my officers against collecting bribes and anybody caught will be dealt with in accordance with our laws,” Olonisaye said.

ALSO READ: Kano Assembly summons Internal Revenue Service chairman

Olonisaye expressed displeasure over the attitude of some motorists plying the road with fake documents.

The sector commander also frowned at motorists patronising touts instead of visiting the assigned centres.

“Most drivers are using fake and expired drivers’ licences to ply the road. Let me state here that anybody caught with fake and forged documents will be arrested and fined.

“Let me use this platform to advise the public not to patronise touts. They must also refrain from receiving drivers’ licences by proxy,” he said.

The sector commander said motorists using fake and old plate numbers would have their vehicles impounded during the exercise.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria