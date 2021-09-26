By Ike Uchechukwu

The 34th edition of the All Financial Institutions football competition ended in Calabar on Saturday with the Security and Exchange Commission ,SEC, football club FC,emerging this year’s winner after trashing the CBN FC 4-2 in a Penalty shootout after a goalless full time.

Before the final game, the third place match was also played at the UJ Esuene Sports stadium ,won by the FIRS FC with a brace against Babayoro FC.

The final match played at the UJ Esuene Sports Stadium in Calabar had a former National team star, Friday Ekpo take the ceremonial takeoff as a Special Guest in company of the representative of the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Samuel Okogbue.

In the remarks read on behalf of Mr. Godwin Emefiele (CON), Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria , he revealed that this year is the 34th edition since the competition began on 1979, sponsored by the CBN and organized in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He noted that the tournament has created an opportunity for social interaction among financial institutions and regulators as well as facilitates the promotion of harmony in Nigeria’s financial system.

He maintained that as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the CBN, the bank remains committed to making positive contributions towards the promotion and development of football and other sporting competitions such as golf and tennis.

The CBN, he said, would continue the sponsorship and while disclosing that the winners will receive N2million, the runners-up and the third place teams will receive N1.5million and one million naira respectively.

“We have also ensured the fourth place team goes home with N500, 000.” He congratulated this year’s winner, the SEC FC.

Vanguard learned that the CBN FC which lost the final game this year was actually the winner of last year but they failed to retain the cup this year.

“The preliminary and quarter final matches of the 24-team competition was played in Lafia, Nasarawa State and Osogbo, Osun State, while the semi-finals were played at the Uyo Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 before the finals in Calabar, Cross River State”, the organizers said.