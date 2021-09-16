..calls for direct Int’l flights to Enugu Int’ airport

By Chinedu Adonu

Management of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), has rolled out plans for 33rd Enugu International trade fair, scheduled to hold between 25th of March to 4th of April 2022.

The president of ECCIMA, Prince Emeka Nwandu, who made this known on Wednesday at a press conference to signal the commencement of the fair, with a theme, “Opening up Nigerian Business Windows for Competitiveness in the Emerging Global Market”, said that over 250 exhibitors are expected from far and wide during the program

He appealed to the federal government to upgrade the facilities at the fair so that Nigeria could better be showcased to the world, pointing out that the fair shows the entire image of the country.

He said that they have been making case for the upgrade of facilities at the Fair to be like other international trade fairs since the fair was for the whole nation.

“We have been appealing for the upgrade of facilities at the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex. It has become a mantra that we have always asked the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry that facilities at the fair should be upgraded.

” What we are showcasing is the whole Nigeria, not just Enugu Trade Fair or Enugu State,” he said.

He also called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation to make everything humanly possible to see that international flights land directly at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to attract more exhibitors.

Nwandu who was represented by the ECCIMA first vice president, Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike, pointed out that opening up of the airport for international flights would help the people of the South East and equally help exhibitors to the forthcoming fair land directly to Enugu instead of going through Abuja or Lagos.

“It is disheartening that international flights are not coming to Enugu and this is hampering economic activities in the South East as well as affect the trade fairs in Enugu,” he said.

He reiterated that the agency would continue to advocate for the airport to becomes functional as an international airport it is supposed to be.

He however, said that the fair would be a bit different from previous fairs, stressing that they would insure the exhibitors to protect them from loosing their wares or suffer any harm, pointing out that any exhibitor that suffers any damage in the course of moving goods in to fair will be compensated.

“People who come, and in the course of the fair suffer fire, injury, the insurance arrangement will make good the damage. If a person has a fracture, the person will be compensated”, he said.