National Judicial Council

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has set up a probe panel to investigate three High Court Judges who issued conflicting ex-parte orders on the same subject matter.

NJC, saddled with the power to discipline judicial officers directed the three judges who granted ex-parte orders over the same case with the same subject matter to appear before the special investigation panel.

They are to face the panel in order to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for such act.

Mr Soji Oye, the Director of Information, Supreme Court, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Oye said the panel was constituted by the council at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16 in line with the principles of fair hearing.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN and Chairman of the NJC, Justice Tanko Muhammad presided over the meeting.

Recall that the names of the three Judges and areas of jurisdiction were however not disclosed in the statement.

The statement read in parts, “Council resolved to set up a Medical Board in order to ascertain the health status of Hon. Justice Amina Yaroson of Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal.

“Council also considered the reports of its Investigation Committee and decided to issue a warning letter to Justice Sobere Biambo of High Court of Rivers State for descending into the Arena of conflict in a matrimonial Suit No: OHC/IMC/2018.

“Council at its plenary considered the reports of the two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees (PCAC) on the petitions written against 18 Judicial Officers and on the recommendation of the Committee.

“In the end, NJC issued a letter of advice to Justice Elias O. Abua of Cross River State High Court to in future be wary of granting an order staying the execution of judgment which appeared executory in nature as the one he granted in Suit No. HC/MSC/67/2019.

“Council, however, dismissed the petitions written against Justices Inyang Ekwo and Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, O. O. Ogunjobi, S. B. A. Candide-Johnson and S. A. Onigbanjo of High Court of Lagos State, Justices Chiwendu Nwogu, S. C. Amadi and A. U. Kingsley Chuku, for either lacking in merit, subjudice or statute barred.

“Other petitions dismissed for the same reasons were those written against Justices I. K. Banu, Chief Judge, of Adamawa, A. L. Lagre, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa, Felibus B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State and Sunday Olorundahunsi of Ondo State, High Court.

“The rest are those against Justices Nse Daniel of Akwa-Ibom State High Court and H. T. D. Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court’’.

The NJC, however, decided not to consider the petition written against Justice Ishaq Bello as he had already retired from the service.

The plenary of the Council also considered the report of the Interview Committee and agreed to recommend 12 candidates as Heads of Court, 18 candidates as High Court Judges, 6 candidates as Kadis of Sharia Courts of Appeal and one candidate as Customary Court of Appeal Judge.

The Notifications of retirement of 22 Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and Notifications of death of three Judges of States were also considered by the NJC plenary