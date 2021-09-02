.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Member, representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has passed a vote of confidence on the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, ahead of the October 2nd, 2021 State Congress election of the Party in the State.

The House of Representatives member who endorsed Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha and other members of the Committee as substantive executives of the Party stated that he was pleased with the way and manner the affairs of the Party has been piloted by the leadership of the State Caretaker Committee.

Ogah stated this while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki on his expectations and projections during the State Congress election in the State.

He called on individuals or any group of persons who are trying to cause division and leadership squabble within the ranks of the Party to desist forthwith as the APC in Ebonyi State remains united, indivisible and focused in its vision of making sure that Ebonyi remains an APC State come 2023.

According to him, I stand by the decision of the State Executive Committee, SEC, that zoned the Chairmanship position to Ebonyi South Senatorial District of the State and that anybody from either Ebonyi North or Central who does not want to abide by the decision of the SEC is trying to cause a problem.

Comrade Ogah further commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for his efforts aimed at uniting the Party against all odds.

He called on other State Governors within and outside the South-East geopolitical zone of the Country to come to Ebonyi and emulate the leadership acumen and developmental initiatives of the present administration in the area of infrastructure development among others.

“I wish to congratulate the in-coming substantive Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha and others come 2nd October 2021.”