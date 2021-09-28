.

A 28-year old herdsman, Abdullahi Bande, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over the alleged kidnapping of one Adebusuyi Ebenezer at Ilawe-Ekiti.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi told the court that Abdullahi committed the offence on Aug. 26.

He said that the complainant was able to identify the defendant, adding that there was fingerprint evidence.

Olasunkanmi said that the case file would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition), Laws of Ekiti State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre and adjourned the case till Sept. 15, for hearing.

