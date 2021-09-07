By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The technical lead on cervical cancer Doctor Ishaq Lawal a consultant gynecologist at the federal medical center Birnin Kebbi Tuesday said that Doctor Zainab Bagudu’s cancer control programm under funds for the indigents has benefited no fewer than 243 so far in the state.

Lawal who spoke in his office stated that, kebbi is the only state that have institutionalized cancer control for the sake of continuity which he attributed to her Excellency the wife of Kebbi governor Doctor Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, according to him the indigents cancer fund began with ten million naira which each cancer patients whose condition is at early stage will be supported with 250 thousand to treat himself and so far based on available record 243 have benefitted from the funds.

He added that series of medical outreaches were held in villages and harmlets were people were screen freely on cancer “cancer screening is very important because its gives an idea of stage it is, once it detected at that stage it can be fully cured, so people should go for cancer screening so they could be cured otherwise when it reached some level patients can only be managed he said”.

Lawal pointed out that, a partnership between Clinton care in the US and MEDICAID will assist with at least fifty million which will be used to train doctors on different skills on cancer control and fighting and the benefitting state is kebbi courtesy of Dr Zainab Bagudu “I feel bad when I hear people bashing her over cancer funds ie the ten million indigent funds that one patient alone can gulp lots of people have no idea how expensive it is to manage cancer patients, she has within her capacity provided free drugs to cancer patients and its public knowledge, I think if we can contribute 1000 from our monthly pay to the indigents cancer funds it will save many especially women with cervical cancer in the state, so what she deserves is accolades not bashing, he urged people who suspect cancer to visit for free screening not when it attains hopeless stage, those only comes when it has reached a level that it can only be managed cannot access the cancer indigent funds.

Lawal confirmed that cancer is curable once detected at early stage and their joy is to reduce it to the barest minimum with the cooperation of members of the public he lauds efforts of MEDICAID in cervical cancer control and fight in Kebbi.