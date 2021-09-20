20th anniversary: O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation kicks off yearlong celebration

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation will continue to fulfil its mission of implementing sustainable interventions that enhance the quality of life for under-served persons, Chairman of the Foundation, Dr Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs has said.

She made the pledge during a special thanksgiving service held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 21 September 2021 to commemorate and kick off what will be a yearlong 20th-anniversary celebration.

The well-attended event also coincided with her 63rd birthday and the 13th anniversary of the Chapel of God International Worship Center over which she presides as Senior Pastor.

“This is 63 years of God’s faithfulness in my life; 20 years of God’s grace in the life of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation as we continue to serve mankind and 13 years of God saving lives through the Chapel of God.

“Two decades of consistent and impactful interventions in the lives of under-served persons, across communities in Nigeria’s Niger Delta is a milestone accomplishment. We feel honoured by God to have been able to bring hope to thousands of families and many communities, we otherwise may not have reached,” Mrs Lulu-Briggs said.

On the impact of the Foundation’s work, Mrs Lulu-Briggs said that “since 2005, through 34 Free Medical Missions it organized, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has provided high-quality health services, including surgeries, to 132,591 men, women and children in rural and semi-urban Niger Delta communities.”

Inmates of the Correctional Facilities in Port Harcourt are among beneficiaries of the Foundation’s Free Medical Missions which, she said, aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 that aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all age.

Through its Access to Clean Water and Sanitation programme, according to Mrs. O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the Foundation has taken potable water to 33 communities across the Niger Delta region. It has also built and donated toilet and sanitary facilities to enhance public health and wellbeing.

“So far, we have provided 10,450 households in 25 communities of the Niger Delta with access to potable water,” she said.

“In the last 20 years, through our interventions in the education sector, we have empowered 1,316 persons with scholarships for formal education and training programs from Nursery to tertiary levels, including the Nigeria Law School. We have also provided funding to 30 teachers and trainers and built an Information Technology Centre for learning.”

Visibly elated, Mrs Lulu-Briggs expressed gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of the Foundation in the last twenty years.

“We are grateful and humbled that, today, we can look back at 20 years of programming and appreciate the impact that we have achieved in touching and improving the health, well-being, and livelihoods of people in several communities on account of the boundless generosity of my husband of blessed memory, High Chief (Dr) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS, our grand benefactor. We trust that God will continue to enable this Foundation to work for humanity.

“We wish to acknowledge and to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, all the people and entities that have supported our work over the years. Your support has been crucial to our success! Let me assure you that all that we have accomplished in the last 20 years is nothing compared to what we will achieve in the next twenty years.”

The Presiding Pastor of the Thanksgiving Service, Pastor Dubem Okwuosa while commending Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs for her vision, asked the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation team to continue to draw its strength from God.

On her part, Hilda Desmond-Ihekiare, Chairperson of the Rivers State Branch of the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), one of the Foundation’s institutional partners said the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has offered hope to many widows in the Niger Delta region through their partnership which provides free legal services to widows in Rivers State.

According to a statement released by the Media Lead of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Barrister Oraye St. Franklyn, other activities lined up as part of the yearlong 20th-anniversary celebration are a Free Eye Clinic held on 23rd of September 2021, which attracted thousands of beneficiaries from across Rivers State.

A Free Legal Clinic is to hold on the 24th of November 2021 among other programmes to be unveiled in the course of the celebrations. According to Barr. St. Franklyn, an anniversary lecture, and gala night are scheduled to hold in February 2022, which would afford the foundation an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate its partners and volunteers.

The O. B Lulu-Briggs Foundation was founded in 2001 by Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs in the name of her beloved husband, High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS, (1930-2018), to honour, celebrate and institutionalize his legendary giving.

The Foundation’s mission is to implement sustainable interventions through these five programmes: Care for Life, also popularly called, Care for the Elderly; Free Medical Missions; Access to Clean Water and Sanitation; Education and Micro-credit and Entrepreneurship.

