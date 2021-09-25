.

… Identifies Gov. Bello as most suitable candidate

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A Pro-North Group, Congress for Better Nigeria (CBN) has berated the Southern governors over their insistence on power returning to the southern zone in 2023.

The group described the demands of the Southern governors as illogical as it does not conform to the principle of equity, fairness and justice upon which Nigeria is built.

The group who made the assertion on Saturday in Lokoja noted that the North should still retain the presidency, with the North Central best placed.

They equally identified Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the most preferred and qualified candidate from the North Central Zone; said the governor has all it takes to lead Nigeria to the dreamland.

The Convener of the group, Barr. Zacchaeus Dare Micheal stated that “For Nigeria to survive as a united and indivisible entity with its diversity, the principle of equity, fairness and justice must be zealously guided to avoid unnecessary acrimony and friction within the polity.

“Based on this democratic principle, we call for other zones to concede the Presidency to the Middle belt which had not tasted democratically elected power since independence in 1999.

“We in the Congress for Better Nigeria find the call by the southern governor’s illogical, preposterous and not speaking the minds of Nigerians if justice, equity and fairness should be our driving force as a nation.

“Our nascent democracy was ushered in May 1999, and the South-West produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who served for two tenures of 8 years, the South-South has produced Goodluck Jonathan who spent 6 years in power. The north has however produced presidents for a total of 10 years so far.

“While the Northwest and North East have however produced President; without an iota of exaggeration, the North Central remains the only zone yet to produce the president.”

While noting that the North Central with its abundant human and material resources has come of age to ascend the presidency, said its decision to back Governor Yahaya Bello is informed by his ability to unite and secure the country.

“On our part, we have identified Governor Yahaya Bello as the most preferred and qualified candidate from the North Central that has all it takes to lead our country to the dreamland.

“Our decision is informed by his ability to unite and secure our country. Without mincing words, his ability to unifier a Kogi State that is a mini Nigeria as well as makes it the safest State in Nigeria presently speaks volumes.

“We add that his Youth and women empowerment records in Nigeria remain unrivalled.”

The group however called on political stakeholders in the North Central to supports their position on securing the presidency to the zone.

