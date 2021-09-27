.

A group of professionals including artisans, the South-South Youth Network, has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to vie for the presidency of the country come 2023.

The leader of the network, Dr Owen Stephen, said that Governor Bello possesses the requisite skill of presiding over affairs of the country at the national level.

He added that the network with the catchphrase; THE BRIDGE AGENDA – BRIDGING ALL GAPS FOR A BETTER NIGERIA has made it clear that the aim of the movement, which started in Edo this year, is to elicit support for Yahaya Bello across the South-South.

Stephen noted that Nigeria urgently needs a man with the capacity and more importantly, resourcefulness and youth to redirect the course of the nation come 2023.

As preparations for the massive sensitisation of the Niger Delta hit top gear, Dr Owen Stephen is upbeat that the South-South will throw its full weight behind Governor Bello should the latter decide to throw his cap into the ring.

“We are confident that a very well-coordinated sensitization and mobilization strategy together with actions planned will stand Governor Bello in good stead as the candidate to beat come 2023.” He stated.

Adding, “As we say, a good market sells itself. Governor Yahaya Bello represents Nigeria’s best chance to compete in the future.”

Comrade Owen added, ” our target is to have an official registered membership of at least Seventy thousand Youths before the end of this year”.

“All Governor Bello needs to do is declare his ambition, then we would do the rest as long as this region is concerned. We are fully on ground.” He surmised.